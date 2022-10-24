South 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], October 24 (ANI): Ahead of the 'Sitrang' cyclone, Civil defence teams are deployed at Bakkhali Sea Beach in South 24 Parganas. Tourists are not allowed to visit the beach and the shops have also been closed.

"We are fully prepared for the cyclone," said Disaster management official Anmol Sasmor.

Under the influence of Sitrang cyclone, widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rain at isolated places is very likely to occur over Tripura on Monday and Tuesday, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.

"Under Sitrang influence, widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms/lightning/heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rain at isolated places is very likely to occur over Tripura on 24th & 25th October 2022," IMD said in a press release.

"'Sitrang' lay centred at 11:30 IST near lat 19.3N and long 89.5E about 300 km southeast of Sagar Island," IMD tweeted.

"Likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm and cross the Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip close to Barisal around the early hours of October 25," IMD added.

"The cyclonic storm "Sitrang" pronounced as "Si-Trang" over east-central & adjoining areas of west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 21 kmph during the past six hours and lay centred at 08:30 hours IST of today, the October 24 over northwest and adjoining the central Bay of Bengal near latitude 18.30N and longitude 88.90E, about 380 km south of Sagar Island and 520 km south-southwest of Barisal (Bangladesh)," stated IMD. (ANI)

