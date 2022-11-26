South 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], November 26 (ANI): Two local residents in West Bengal's Kakdwip of South 24 Parganas fell sick after they came in contact with Ammonia gas which was leaking from an ice plant on Friday.

As per information, on Friday evening, some labourers noticed that gas leaking from 'Ma Tara' ice mill machine. The workers started evacuating the mill. The local residents panicked and immediately informed the police of Kakdwip Harwood Point Coastal Police Station.

Also Read | Budget 2023: State Finance Ministers Seek Greater Fund Allocation During Pre-Budget Consultation With FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

On receiving the intimation about the incident a number of fire tenders were rushed to the spot and controlled the situation within hours.

"Ammonia gas leaked from an ice mill at around 7:30 pm. The fire tenders have reached the spot. After three hours of effort, the fire brigade managed to bring the gas leak under control," said Gautam Biswas, Fire Officer.

Also Read | MCD Elections 2022: BJP Launches Manifesto for Civic Body Polls, Mimics Several Promises From 2017 Sankalp Patra.

No casualties have been recorded in the incident.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)