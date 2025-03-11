New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation led by Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar met with the Election Commission in Delhi to file a complaint on the alleged fake voter issue.

BJP Co-incharge for West Bengal, Amit Malviya, who was part of the delegation, said that the leaders emphasized the need for an audit and voter roll revision.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said that the delegation pointed out to the Election Commission that there are about 8,415 voters with similar EPIC numbers.

"Today a delegation of BJP West Bengal met the Election Commission. We emphasized the need for an audit and voter roll revision. We have apprised the Election Commission that there are more than 13 lakh duplicate voters in Bengal," Malviya said.

"We have also pointed out to the Election Commission that there are about 8,415 voters with similar EPIC numbers... Over the last 14 years, Mamata Banerjee and her government have systematically infiltrated the voter roll with illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas, he added.

"We have also impressed upon the Election Commission to look at cleaning up the voter roll and identifying these illegal voters so that our democratic process is not compromised. We also brought the Election Commission's attention to the violence that marked the electoral exercise in West Bengal. The Election Commission has assured us that they will look into our demands and take appropriate steps," the BJP leader stated.

This comes amid the opposition parties questioning the electoral process and voter list manipulation.

On March 6, a delegation of the Trinamool Congress met Election Commission officials in Kolkata regarding their complaints about the same Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee formed a committee to check the alleged irregularities in the voters' list in every district of West Bengal. She alleged that the BJP had added fake voters to the voters' list to manipulate elections in Maharashtra and Delhi, and they were trying the same trick in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has invited suggestions from all national and state political parties by April 30 to address any unresolved electoral issues at the level of Electoral Registration Officers (ERO), District Election Officers (DEO), or Chief Electoral Officers (CEO).

In a letter issued to political parties, the Commission also proposed an interaction with party presidents and senior leaders to further strengthen electoral processes in line with established laws.

"Earlier, during an ECI conference last week, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had instructed CEOs, DEOs and EROs of all states/UTs to hold regular interactions with political parties, resolve any suggestions received in such meetings strictly within the legal framework already in place and submit an action taken report to the Commission by March 31, 2025. The Commission also urged political parties to proactively use this mechanism of decentralized engagement," the letter from the ECI read.

Today, a Biju Janata Dal (BJD) delegation arrived at the Election Commission Office in Delhi. They submitted a follow-up memorandum on variances in the votes cast in the 2024 Parliament and Assembly Elections in Odisha to the Election Commission of India.

Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, while speaking in the Lok Sabha on Monday, stated that the House needs to discuss the issue of the voters list. (ANI)

