Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 11 (ANI): West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Howrah unit president Surajit Saha was expelled from the party for "breaching organisational discipline".

The notice was released on Wednesday at the behest of state party president Sukanta Majumdar which stated that Saha had been expelled with immediate effect.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Scolded for Drinking on Duty, Guard Kills Flat Owner.

"At the behest of Dr Sukanta Majumdar, President, BJP West Bengal and Member of Parliament, you are hereby expelled from the party with immediate effect for breaching organisational discipline," the notice read. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)