Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 4 (ANI): West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Secretary Priyanka Tibrewal on Monday offered prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple located in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district.

She also participated in the 'Bhasma Aarti' performed here and took the blessings of Baba Mahakal (Lord Shiva) on the occasion.

'Bhasma aarti' (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual here. It is performed during the 'Brahma Muhurta' between around 3:30 and 5:30 in the morning. According to religious beliefs, the wishes of the devotee who participates in the Bhasma aarti are fulfilled.

According to the priest of the temple, following the tradition, the doors of Baba Mahakal were opened in the Brahma Muhurta and after that, a holy bath of Lord Mahakal was performed with Panchamrit, which included milk, curd, ghee, sugar, and honey. Thereafter, Baba Mahakal was adorned with dry fruits and cannabis, and then the Bhasma Aatri was performed along with beating drums and blowing of conch shells.

Priyanka Tibrewal told ANI, "I felt very good visiting here and there was a pleasant atmosphere all around here. I came here to pray to Baba Mahakal that elections (Lok Sabha Polls) are around the corner and we all are aware of the violent atmosphere in West Bengal, people are murdered, and women are exploited and raped. So, I prayed to Lord Mahakal to give courage to the people in West Bengal to fight and lead us towards victory." (ANI)

