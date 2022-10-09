Nadia (West Bengal) [India], October 9 (ANI): A cattle smuggler was killed in an encounter with Border Security Force (BSF) near the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Nadia on Saturday night.

According to BSF, the incident took place in the area of Border Out Post Bishnupur on Saturday at midnight when BSF troops noticed 15-20 cattle smugglers coming towards them from the Bangladesh side. Another group of smugglers from the Indian side was helping them to cross the cattle.

To move the smugglers away from the area, the jawans also fired in the air.

After coming closer, when the troops challenged them, instead of going back, the smugglers surrounded the troops and attacked them using sharp-edged weapons and sticks. In retaliation, the jawans fired aerial shots but the smugglers still did not leave the area and kept on attacking.

Eventually, sensing the imminent threat to their lives, a jawan fired one more round to save his colleague that hit the smuggler, said BSF.

After this, BSF said the remaining smugglers fled from the spot towards Bangladesh, leaving their companion in an injured condition. The jawans also seized a buffalo from the spot. The smuggler, who was injured due to the fire of jawan, succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

The body of the smuggler and confiscated buffalo were handed over to Krishnaganj police station for further legal action.

BSF said smugglers often do deadly attacks on troops.

The Spokesperson of the South Bengal Frontier stated that when smugglers do not get success in their wrong intention, they attack the jawans, due to which jawans have been seriously injured many times. Jawans take stringent measures to protect themselves and government property as well as to prevent smuggling, as a result of which smugglers have to face dire consequences. (ANI)

