Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 23 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday condemned the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir and demanded strong action against the perpetrators.

Mamata Banerjee said, "I totally condemn this attack. We will look at the details later. At present, we condemn this act. Terrorism has no religion and cannot be forgiven. The army was present in large numbers. Anyway, I won't get into this matter now. We want strong action against the culprits."

Banerjee said that three residents from the state were among those killed in the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The victims from the state are identified as Bitan Adhikari and Samir Guha from Kolkata, and Manish Ranjan from Purulia.

"In the Cabinet meeting, we condemned this attack and passed a resolution. I spoke to Bitan's wife and brother. I also spoke to the elder brother of the victim from Behala. We are with them," she said.

Earlier, Mamata Banerjee also expressed condolences to the families and assured them of the state's support during this difficult time.

Taking to social media, X, Mamata Banerjee wrote, "As per the latest updated information made available to us, three persons from our State have died in the most unfortunate Kashmir violence. All arrangements are being put up by our administration at Delhi Airport to help the family members of the victims and their onward journey to Kolkata. Our Resident Commissioner's office in Delhi is in touch with the family members. I am personally overseeing, and our senior officers are working hands-on."

"A grim hour for all of us. Our victims are: Bitan Adhikari (of Baishnabghata, Kolkata), Samir Guha (Sakher Bazar, Kolkata), and Manish Ranjan (Jhalda, Purulia). No words are enough as a condolence for their families, even while my heart goes out to them. We stand by the families," the post further reads.

The attack on Tuesday in the Pahalgam area of Anantnag district, turned a place once known for its tranquillity into a site of mourning. The attack was one of the biggest terror attacks in the region after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a search operation in the general area of Baisran, Pahalgam, Anantnag, to nab the perpetrators of the attack. (ANI)

