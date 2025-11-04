Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 4 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday led a massive rally carried out by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in the state, attributing recent deaths to the same.

The second phase of the SIR drive has commenced today across 12 states and Union Territories (UTs).

Thousands of TMC supporters participated in the massive rally as a protest against the commencement of the SIR exercise in West Bengal. They were seen raising slogans, waving TMC flags and supporting Mamata Banerjee as she led the march, holding a copy of the Indian Constitution.

Before leading today's mega rally against Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) "Bangla-Birodhi" politics, Banerjee paid her respect at the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar.

"Honouring the architect of our Constitution, she reminded the nation that the Constitution gave us equality, dignity, and the assurance of citizenship, and it is our duty to defend it. Today's rally stands for that very promise, to protect every citizen's rightful place in this democracy," TMC posted on X.

Banerjee was accompanied by prominent TMC leaders, including party national general secretary and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee, who addressed a gathering during the protest march, registering strong objections to the ongoing SIR exercise.

Offering condolences to the families of those who died due to "fear" of SIR, Abhishek Banerjee warned of a protest in Delhi next.

"After the announcement of SIR, the number of people who lost their lives due to this, we offer our condolences to their families today. Today, we participated in the protest rally against SIR. The BJP must consider whether we can arrange such a huge gathering in 2 days; what will our turnout be when we go to Delhi for our protest? In the last 7 days, the family members of those who died due to SIR fear are present with us, in today's rally. Now prepare for the next destination, Delhi. We are ready to fight against SIR in Delhi," Banerjee said.

Reacting to the TMC's mega rally, West Bengal Leader of Opposition (LoP) and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari said that it was a 'Jamaat' event being led by 'Khala' Mamata Banerjee.

"It's not a political program; it is a 'Jamaat' program led by 'Khala' Mamata Banerjee. A specific community participated, with TMC and Mamata Banerjee working to protect Bangladeshi Muslims," Adhikari told ANI.

Earlier, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar stated that the poll body will conduct the second phase of the SIR in the following states: Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

According to ECI, printing and training will take place from October 28 to November 3, followed by an Enumeration Phase from November to December 4. The draft electoral rolls will be published on December 9, followed by a claims and objections period from December 9 to January 8, 2026.

The Notice Phase (for hearing and verification) will take place between December 9 and January 31, 202, with publication of Final Electoral Rolls on February 7, 2026. (ANI)

