Mirik (West Bengal) [India], October 14 (ANI):West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday visited flood-hit Mirik relief camps in Darjeeling and met affected families.

She announced that every family who lost their homes in the floods and landslides will receive financial assistance of Rs 1.2 lakh for reconstruction under State scheme.

In a post on X, CM Banerjee said, "Over the past few days, I have been personally monitoring and reviewing the relief and rehabilitation efforts underway across the flood and landslide-affected areas of North Bengal following the extreme rainfall earlier this month. Day before yesterday, I had visited Hasimara in Alipurduar, and yesterday, I travelled to Nagrakata, Chalsa, Mal, and Kurseong, meeting affected families, interacting with officials, and overseeing the ongoing restoration work on the ground. Today, I shall visit the other side of Mirik to personally assess the situation in the landslide-affected areas and ensure that every affected person receives the support they need. Tomorrow, I will convene an administrative meeting for Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Mirik."

https://x.com/MamataOfficial/status/1978019027864965589

"At the Bamandanga relief camp, I had the opportunity to hand over appointment letters for Home Guard employment to the family members of flood victims as part of our comprehensive rehabilitation initiative. Ten beneficiaries, including eight from Jalpaiguri and two from Cooch Behar, received their letters today. I have also announced that every family whose house has been damaged in the calamity will receive financial assistance of Rs 1.2 lakh for reconstruction under our State scheme," the CM further said on X.

She interacted with the residents at the relief camps in Bamandanga and Tandoo during her visit to Nagrakata to ensure that food, shelter, and medical facilities are being provided to the affected people.

"During my visit to Nagrakata, I interacted with the residents at the relief camps in Bamandanga and Tandoo, ensuring that food, shelter, and medical facilities are being provided without interruption. I also reviewed the repair work of the Tanatani Bridge over the river Gathia, which was severely damaged during the flash floods, and later inspected the Kalikhola Bridge, now restored by the Public Works Department. Our Maa-Mati-Manush Sarkaar has mobilised all resources to ensure comprehensive, round-the-clock relief operations. Special camps have been set up to help citizens recover essential documents lost in the floods, while students who lost their books are being provided new study materials. Food kits, disaster management supplies, and other essentials are being distributed extensively across all affected areas," CM Banerjee added.

"Natural calamities are beyond our control, but our compassion, preparedness, and collective resolve define our response. The courage, grit, and perseverance of the people of North Bengal continue to inspire me. Our State Government will remain by your side, every hour, every day, until normalcy is fully restored," the West Bengal CM said.

Meanwhile, she also met the landslide-affected people in Sukhia Pokhari and distributed relief materials to the victims.

"If the police had not reached there on time, many people would have died... You should all stay well and healthy. A camp is being held to support you in whatever losses you have suffered," CM Banerjee said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated that 27 people, including one Nepali and one Bhutanese, have lost their lives in the wake of severe rain and landslides in North West Bengal. (ANI)

