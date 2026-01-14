Asansol (West Bengal) [India], January 14 (ANI): A coal mine collapsed in West Bengal's Asansol on Tuesday, leaving five people trapped under the debris.

According to BJP MLA Ajay Poddar, out of five people, two were rescued safely, while three bodies were recovered in his presence. He noted that the individuals were extracting coal from a rathole when the collapse occurred at the mine.

The BJP MLA further alleged a nexus between the police and the 'coal mafia,' claiming that such incidents have become prevalent across West Bengal.

"At about 7.45 am today, five people got trapped due to mine collapse. Two people were rescued safely. One body was also retrieved...Two more bodies were recovered in front of me...They were extracting coal from rathole. This is a syndicate. Central force, Police and mafia is involved. It is the villagers who die. This is prevalent across Bengal...," Poddar told ANI.

Earlier, on November 15, 2025, an accident occurred in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh, in which a stone mine collapsed in the area, leaving around 15 people trapped beneath the debris.

Following the incident, teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were deployed for an intensive rescue operation that began soon after the collapse.

"According to Sonbhadra SP Abhishek Verma, a total of seven bodies were recovered during the three-day rescue operation. He stated that the operation was called off after 100 per cent verification confirmed no one else was trapped under the debris.

"We are calling off the rescue operation after 100 per cent verification that there are no traces of anyone being stuck there. Seven dead bodies have been recovered. This was a very difficult operation because the boulder was very large. We created a separate pathway. Today, we are completing a big operation with the collaboration of every team," SP Abhishek Verma said.(ANI)

