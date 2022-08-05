Kolkata, Aug 5 (PTI) West Bengal Congress activists staged protests in front of the Raj Bhavan here and other places in the state on Friday, as part of the party's nationwide stir against price rise, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) hike on essential items and unemployment.

Around 50 Congress workers demonstrated outside the governor's residence, wearing black clothes, holding placards and shouting slogans.

Also Read | Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray Back As Saamana Group Editor Amid Sanjay Raut's Arrest in Money Laundering Case.

A minor scuffle broke out when security personnel attempted to physically lift the protesters and put them inside waiting police vans, officials said.

A Kolkata Police officer said all the agitators were taken into custody and later released on PR bonds.

Also Read | Independence Day 2022: UDF Urges Special Midnight Session of Kerala Assembly On August 14.

“Police used minimum force to disperse the protesters,” the officer added.

Former Congress MLA Manoj Chakraborty told PTI that similar demonstrations were held at Baharampur in Murshidabad district and various other places in West Bengal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)