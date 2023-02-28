Kolkata, Feb 28 (PTI) The West Bengal government is encouraging entrepreneurs to set up start-ups, making use of new inventions, state Science and Technology Minister Ujjwal Biswas said Tuesday.

Addressing the 30th West Bengal Science and Technology Congress, he said the state has not been able to utilise its talents in the field of science in the past, and the government is now focussing on this.

Also Read | Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Approves Over Rs 147 Crore To Establish 'Rajiv Gandhi Centre for IT Development and E-Governance' in Jaipur.

"To let the benefits of the new scientific inventions reach the common people, we are helping young entrepreneurs to get access to these technologies, which have got patents. They can utilise the knowledge for building start-ups and setting up MSMEs," he told PTI on the sidelines of the programme.

Biswas said discussions have already been held among universities, corporates and patent holders.

Also Read | Live-In Relationship Guidelines: PIL In Supreme Court Seeks Framing of Rules for Registration After Increase in Crimes by Live-In Partners.

"The interactions have been fruitful," he said.

"Science is an indispensable part of our lives, then why can't it be put to use to meet our daily needs?" he asked.

Eminent scientist Shankar Paul, a Padma Shri awardee, spoke at the programme on artificial intelligence (AI) and data science.

AI should not be used to retrench people but to create new jobs, he said.

Students of different schools from across the state are attending the two-day meet at the Science City here.

The Birla Industrial and Technological Museum (BITM) organised an open-air science show on the first day, in which around 800 school students participated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)