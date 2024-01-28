North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], January 28 (ANI): A crude bomb, allegedly hurled by miscreants, exploded on Sunday near Gandhi Primary School in the Subodh Roy Sarani area of Ward No. 7 in West Bengal's Kanchrapara leaving several injured.

Those affected by the blast have been promptly taken to the hospital for primary treatment.

The police force and fire brigade have mobilised to the site, ensuring a swift response to manage the situation and investigate the incident.

Expressing shock over the incident, ward No. 7 councillor Sarmishta Majumdar demanded action against the culprits in the incident.

"I had gone to the doctor when the blast was heard... This is a very unfortunate incident... The reasons are not yet known... The culprits should be punished..." she said. (ANI)

