Howrah (West Bengal) [India], March 8 (ANI): A fire broke out in a warehouse on the fifth floor of a cloth market in Bankra of the Howrah district on Friday night, a senior fire officer said.

District Fire Officer Ranjan Kumar said that five fire engines rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

"A call was received on Friday night around 8:15 pm that a fire broke out in the cloth market of Bakara. After this, five fire engines reached the spot. The local people also helped a lot in extinguishing the fire. Information is being collected about how the fire started," Kumar said.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

