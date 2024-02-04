Malda, February 4: A fire broke out at a Cement factory during the early hours of Sunday in Narayanpur, Malda district, West Bengal. Locals informed the police immediately and the prompt response involved two fire tenders that successfully brought the situation under control. According to Dilip Mandal, Fire Officer, the reason for the fire is not known. West Bengal Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at a Factory in Malda's Narayanpur, Brought Under Control by Fire Tenders (Watch Videos)

West Bengal Fire Video

#WATCH | West Bengal: Fire broke out at a factory in Narayanpur of Malda district. pic.twitter.com/FfGiqKsW8s — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2024

"2 fire tenders reached the spot and now the fire has been brought under control. The reason for the fire is not known as of now" Dilip Mandal, Fire Officer said. Further details are awaited.

