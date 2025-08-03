Paschim Medinipur (West Bengal) [India], August 3 (ANI): The flood situation has worsened in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district due to the rise in water levels in Shilabati, Jhumi and Rupnarayan rivers in the Ghatal subdivision.

The areas already affected by flooding are witnessing fresh inundation, intensifying the suffering of local residents.

This is the fourth time a flood has occurred in Ghatal this year.

Heavy rainfall triggered by a low-pressure system has further deteriorated the situation. Roads, schools, state highways, and markets remain submerged, bringing normal life to a standstill.

According to Ghatal SDO Suman Biswas, "Water levels have risen significantly since last night. Currently, 10 gram panchayats in Ghatal block, 2 in Daspur I block, 12 wards under Ghatal Municipality, and 3 wards under Kharar Municipality are underwater. The district administration is providing essential services in the flood-affected areas."

Meanwhile, one person from Rajnagar in Narajole is reported missing. The SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) has launched a search operation to locate the missing individual.

The authorities have confirmed that the overall situation in Ghatal remains critical and far from normal.

Earlier on July 14, three people, including a 7-year-old school girl, lost their lives in severe flooding in parts of Ghatal due to heavy rainfall in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district. (ANI)

