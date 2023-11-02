Barasat (WB), Nov 2 (PTI) Gold biscuits worth Rs 4.33 crore were seized at the Bangladesh border in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Thursday and one person was arrested, officials said.

Personnel of the BSF's 144 batallion intercepted a truck at the Petrapole integrated checkpost, and during the search of the driver's cabin, 60 gold biscuits weighing 6.99 kg were found, they said.

Immediately, the driver of the truck, which was coming from Bangladesh, was held as he could not provide valid documents for carrying such a huge quantity of gold, they added.

The driver is a resident of Bongaon in North 24 Parganas, officials said, adding that an investigation was underway.

