Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 15 (ANI): West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose returned to Raj Bhavan after a brief period of medical care and rest at the hospital, as per a release.

"We are happy to share that the Honourable Governor is now in good health and high spirits. We extend our sincere gratitude to all those who expressed their concern and conveyed their good wishes during this time. Your continued support and prayers are been highly appreciated," the release stated.

Also Read | Dr Anushka Tiwari 'Absconding' After 2 Engineers Die Following Hair Transplant Treatment at Her Empire Clinic in Kanpur, Her Degree Under Scrutiny.

On April 21, the Governor was admitted at the Command Hospital in Kolkata for observation after experiencing shoulder pain.

Following a check-up, he was advised to rest and kept under observation for a day.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on May 15: Madhuri Dixit, Andy Murray, Zara Tindall and Ousmane Dembele - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on May 15.

According to a statement from Raj Bhavan Kolkata on X, the Governor experienced mild shoulder pain after a series of intensive field visits. He underwent a routine check-up and was advised rest and a day of observation by doctors.

"After his hectic field visits, His Grace had mild shoulder pain. He visited the Command Hospital for a routine check-up. The pain has subsided, but the doctors have advised him to rest and want to keep him under routine observation for a day," the post read.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also visited Bose at the hospital.

Meanwhile, in another development, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury criticised the reported proposal of the Governor to impose President's rule in West Bengal over the violence in Murshidabad.

Chowdhury stated the rule could not be implemented "arbitrarily" and blamed the state administration for the deteriorating law and order.

The West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose filed a report to the Ministry of Home Affairs over the Murshidabad violence, which reportedly says that the centre is open to implementing Article 356 (President's rule) if the state's condition further deteriorates.

Speaking to ANI, Chowdhury said, "Implementation of Article 356 suddenly is not easy. We have a constitution here, as well as the judiciary. Arbitrarily, it cannot be implemented based on what the governor says. I don't know if there is a condition that the President's rule be implemented here. I understand that law and order are worsening here, and the state administration and the CM herself are responsible for it. For things to be better, this government must be removed, but not from the backdoor by implementing the president's rule."

Violence erupted on April 11 in Murshidabad during a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The violence resulted in two deaths, several injuries, and property damage. Thousands of people fled their homes in search of safety. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)