Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 20 (ANI): West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has sought a report from the state police chief on the veracity of the report on the altercation and confrontation between Union Minister Nishith Pramanik and West Bengal State Minister Udayan Guha, the Raj Bhavan stated.

The Governor has also sent a list of habitual offenders received through the Log Sabha portal for appropriate preventive action to restrain them from blocking free and fair elections, it added.

BJP supporters led by Union Minister Nisith Pramanik and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters led by North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha locked horns in Dinhata on Tuesday night, resulting in injuries to supporters on both the sides.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Sunday launched 'Log Sabha' a dedicated portal to stay connected with the people during polling for the Lower House of Parliament in the state.

The portal comes with the email id logsabha.rajbhavankolkata@gmail.com, through which citizens could connect with the Governor and convey their concerns with regard to polling in the state, if any.

According to Raj Bhavan sources, grievances and suggestions conveyed and received via the portal will be acted upon immediately.

Significantly, all 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state will poll across all seven phases, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said at a crowded press conference while announcing the roster for the general elections on Sunday.

In a similar initiative during the panchayat elections in the state earlier, the Governor had opened a Peace Room at the Raj Bhavan, which enabled him to keep track of polling in the state while also receiving thousands of representations from the public that were acted upon.

During polling for panchayats across the state, the Governor was accessible 24x7 over the telephone and e-mail.

The Governor's motorcade or 'Mobile Raj Bhavan' hit the streets before 6 am in the days leading up to the panchayat poll while his presence on the ground sent out a strong message to potential trouble-makers, thereby resulting in a significant reduction in incidents of violence ahead of and during the rural polls.

On the day the dates for the Lok Sabha polls were declared, Governor Bose started his ground assessment across the state with a visit to a school in Howrah, which turns into a designated polling booth during elections.

Avoiding the paraphernalia of a large motorcade, the Governor travelled in a Toto, interacting on the way with the men on the street, read an official release on Sunday.

The Governor has declared that his priority during the parliamentary elections will be to curb violence and corruption during polling. He said the people of West Bengal deserve peace and transparency in the election, the release read.

Sandeep Rajput, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Governor, will be the nodal officer of the 'Log Sabha'. (ANI)

