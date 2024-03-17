Kolkata, Mar 16 (PTI) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Saturday gave his assent to two bills that proposed a hike in the salaries of MLAs and ministers, an official statement said.

The governor gave his assent to the The Bengal Legislative Assembly (Members' Emoluments) (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and The West Bengal Salaries and Allowances (Amendment) Bill, 2023, it said.

The bills were passed in the state assembly in September last year, but the hikes could not be implemented as Bose did not give his assent.

Following the hike, the pay of MLAs will rise from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000 per month. The ministers will get Rs 50,900 per month instead of their earlier salary of Rs 10,900, officials said.

The monthly salaries of cabinet ministers will be raised from Rs 11,000 to Rs 51,000, they said.

