Kolkata, July 29 (PTI) The COVID-19 toll in West Bengal rose to 18,123 on Thursday as 14 more people succumbed to the disease, while 766 fresh cases pushed the tally to 15,26,539, a bulletin issued by the health department said.

Of the 14 fatalities, four each were reported from North 24 Parganas and Jalpaiguri districts and three from Kolkata.

North 24 Parganas also registered the maximum number of new cases at 106, followed by Darjeeling at 69 and Kolkata at 64.

West Bengal currently has 11,300 active cases, while 822 patients have recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours pushing the total number of recoveries to 14,97,116, the bulletin said.

The positivity rate in the state currently stands at 1.67 per cent.

As many as 1,56,45,056 samples have been tested in the state, including 45,936 on Wednesday, the bulletin added.

Meanwhile, a health department official said 2,83,14,440 people have been vaccinated in Bengal thus far, of which 3,96,719 were administered the dose on Thursday.

