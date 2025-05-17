English Bazar (WB), May 17 (PTI) A man was sentenced to death by a court in West Bengal's Malda district on Saturday for killing his parents, sister and grandmother, burying their bodies in a reservoir he had secretly built and then sealing it with brick and mortar.

The gruesome murder, which was a result of a property dispute, took place on February 28, 2021, in the 16 Mile area in Kaliachak police station limits.

District Sessions Judge Subhayu Banerjee sentenced Md Asif to death after convicting him under various sections of the IPC.

Asif sedated his father Jawad Ali (53), mother Ira Bibi (36), sister Rima Khatun (16) and grandmother Aleque Noor Beowa (72), and then strangled them to death one by one. He buried the bodies in a reservoir that he had secretly built in the storeroom of the house, and sealed it with brick and mortar.

Asif had also sedated his elder brother, Md Arif, but he regained consciousness and managed to escape, Public Prosecutor Bibhaas Chatterjee said.

Based on Arif's statement, police recovered the decomposed bodies from under the floor of the storeroom and arrested Asif three months after the murders.

