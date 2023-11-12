Diwali 2023: Markets in West Bengal’s Kolkata Witness Huge Crowd on Occasion of Deepavali Festival (Watch Video)

Kolkata, November 12: Streets and markets in Kolkata witnessed huge crowds on the occasion of the Diwali festival. Customers thronged the Dakshindari Diya Bazar for festive shopping late on Saturday night. Across India, the cities are all decked up for Diwali celebrations. People from across the country have decorated their houses with colourful lights, rangolis, and flowers to celebrate the festival of joy.

Diwali is observed on Amavasya (or the new moon), the 15th day of the month of Kartik, every year. A special 'Aarti' was performed at Shree Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain early this morning on the festive occasion. Diwali 2023: India Safe as Long as Its Brave Soldiers Stand Guard at Borders, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Markets in Witness Huge Crowd on Diwali

In a remarkable feat, Ayodhya has set a new Guinness world record by lighting over 22.23 lakh 'Diyas' (earthen lamps) during 'Deepotsav 2023'. The temple town broke its own world record of 15.76 lakh Diyas lit last year on the Diwali eve. Diwali 2023: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Extends Wishes to People on Deepavali, Urges Everyone To Use Eco-Friendly Green Firecrackers.

Diwali is the festival of lights. It symbolises the spiritual "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance".

