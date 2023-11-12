Diwali 2023: Markets in West Bengal’s Kolkata Witness Huge Crowd on Occasion of Deepavali Festival (Watch Video)

Diwali is observed on Amavasya (or the new moon), the 15th day of the month of Kartik, every year. A special 'Aarti' was performed at Shree Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain early this morning on the festive occasion.

Agency News ANI| Nov 12, 2023 04:52 PM IST
A+
A-
Diwali 2023: Markets in West Bengal’s Kolkata Witness Huge Crowd on Occasion of Deepavali Festival (Watch Video)
Markets in Kolkata witness huge crowds. (Photo Credit: ANI)

Kolkata, November 12: Streets and markets in Kolkata witnessed huge crowds on the occasion of the Diwali festival. Customers thronged the Dakshindari Diya Bazar for});

-->

Diwali 2023: Markets in West Bengal’s Kolkata Witness Huge Crowd on Occasion of Deepavali Festival (Watch Video)

Diwali is observed on Amavasya (or the new moon), the 15th day of the month of Kartik, every year. A special 'Aarti' was performed at Shree Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain early this morning on the festive occasion.

Agency News ANI| Nov 12, 2023 04:52 PM IST
A+
A-
Diwali 2023: Markets in West Bengal’s Kolkata Witness Huge Crowd on Occasion of Deepavali Festival (Watch Video)
Markets in Kolkata witness huge crowds. (Photo Credit: ANI)

Kolkata, November 12: Streets and markets in Kolkata witnessed huge crowds on the occasion of the Diwali festival. Customers thronged the Dakshindari Diya Bazar for festive shopping late on Saturday night. Across India, the cities are all decked up for Diwali celebrations. People from across the country have decorated their houses with colourful lights, rangolis, and flowers to celebrate the festival of joy.

Diwali is observed on Amavasya (or the new moon), the 15th day of the month of Kartik, every year. A special 'Aarti' was performed at Shree Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain early this morning on the festive occasion. Diwali 2023: India Safe as Long as Its Brave Soldiers Stand Guard at Borders, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Markets in Witness Huge Crowd on Diwali

In a remarkable feat, Ayodhya has set a new Guinness world record by lighting over 22.23 lakh 'Diyas' (earthen lamps) during 'Deepotsav 2023'. The temple town broke its own world record of 15.76 lakh Diyas lit last year on the Diwali eve. Diwali 2023: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Extends Wishes to People on Deepavali, Urges Everyone To Use Eco-Friendly Green Firecrackers.

Diwali is the festival of lights. It symbolises the spiritual "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
Deepavali Deepavali Festival Deepawali Deepawali 2023 Diwali Diwali 2023 Diwali Festival Kolkata Kolkata Market West Bengal
You might also like
Diwali 2023 Celebration: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Celebrates Deepawali With Forest Dwellers in Gorakhpur, Visits Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya (See Pics)
News

Diwali 2023 Celebration: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Celebrates Deepawali With Forest Dwellers in Gorakhpur, Visits Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya (See Pics)
You might also like
Diwali 2023 Celebration: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Celebrates Deepawali With Forest Dwellers in Gorakhpur, Visits Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya (See Pics)
News

Diwali 2023 Celebration: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Celebrates Deepawali With Forest Dwellers in Gorakhpur, Visits Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya (See Pics)
Mumbai Shocker: Man Abuses and Assaults Woman After She Objects to Children Bursting Firecrackers in Vikhroli
News

Mumbai Shocker: Man Abuses and Assaults Woman After She Objects to Children Bursting Firecrackers in Vikhroli
Diwali 2023: Google CEO Sundar Pichai Wishes Happy Deepavali, Shares Top ‘Why’ Questions on Tradition
Technology

Diwali 2023: Google CEO Sundar Pichai Wishes Happy Deepavali, Shares Top ‘Why’ Questions on Tradition
Diwali 2023: PM Narendra Modi Celebrates Deepawali With Soldiers in Himachal Pradesh’s Lepcha, Hails Unwavering Courage of Security Forces (See Pics)
Festivals & Events

Diwali 2023: PM Narendra Modi Celebrates Deepawali With Soldiers in Himachal Pradesh’s Lepcha, Hails Unwavering Courage of Security Forces (See Pics)
Google Trends Google Trends
IND vs NED
500K+ searches
Rangoli
500K+ searches
Tiger 3
200K+ searches
India vs Netherlands
2,000K+ searches
Real Madrid vs Valencia
100K+ searches

Shreyas Iyer Scores His First Century in ICC Cricket World Cup, Achieves Feat During IND vs NED CWC 2023 Match

  • Delhi Metro Suicide: Woman Jumps in Front of Train at Rajouri Garden Metro Station, Dies

  • Kali Puja 2023: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Takes Part in Kali Puja Prayers at Her Residence in Kolkata (Watch Video)

  • Israel-Hamas War: India Votes in Favour of UN Resolution Condemning Settlement Activities in Occupied Palestinian Territories

    • Read More
    Google Trends Google Trends
    IND vs NED
    500K+ searches
    Rangoli
    500K+ searches
    Tiger 3
    200K+ searches
    India vs Netherlands
    2,000K+ searches
    Real Madrid vs Valencia
    100K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma