Midnapore (West Bengal) [India], October 31 (ANI): Prayers were offered to goddess Laksmi on Friday night on Kojagari Lakshmi Puja.

As this Puja is performed from evening to midnight, it is called Kojagari Lakshmi Puja.

"This is the last Purnima of this month and this is the biggest festival time of female members of every household," Raghunath Banerjee, a priest said.

"During Kojagari festival female members of the house wear white red border saree, make Alpana patterns drawing on the floor. They offer the goddess different fruits and sweets on this pious occasion," he added. (ANI)

