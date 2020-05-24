India News | West Bengal Reports 208 New Cases of COVID-19

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 24 (ANI): West Bengal on Sunday reported 208 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 3,667 in the state.

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of West Bengal: "208 new COVID-19 confirmed cases and three deaths today."

The total number of positive cases in the state rise to 3,667, including 2,203 active cases and 203 deaths till now. (ANI)

