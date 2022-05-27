Kolkata, May 27 (PTI) West Bengal on Friday reported 22 new COVID-19 cases, the Health Department said.

The toll remained at 21,203 with no death reported in the last 24 hours.

The state has so far recorded 20,19,253 COVID-19 cases.

Since Thursday, 39 patients recovered, taking the total recoveries to 19,97,706.

There are 344 active cases in the state at present. The new cases were detected after testing 8,200 samples.

