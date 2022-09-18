Kolkata, Sep 18 (PTI) West Bengal on Sunday recorded 267 new COVID-19 cases, 16 less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 21,11,057, a health department bulletin said.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 21,489 as one more person succumbed to the disease, it said.

The positivity rate for the day was 3.97 per cent as 6,720 samples were tested.

Bengal currently has 2,283 active COVID-19 cases, while 20,87,285 people have recovered from the disease including 188 during the day, the bulletin said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 98.87 per cent.

The state had reported 283 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Saturday.

A total of 2,64,28,509 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, the bulletin added.

