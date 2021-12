Kolkata, Dec 30 (PTI) Five persons, who returned to West Bengal from foreign countries recently, were found to be infected with the omicron variant of COVID-19, an official said on Thursday.

With this, the state's omicron tally rose to 16, he said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Positive International Passengers To Isolate at Designated Quarantine Facilities at Delhi Airport.

Samples of six people diagnosed with COVID-19 were sent for genome sequencing as all of them returned from foreign countries. Of them, five people were found to be omicron-positive, the official said.

Among the new omicron patients is a five-year-old girl who returned from the UK, he said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Rains: Red Alert Issued in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur and Chinglepet in View of Heavy Rainfall.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)