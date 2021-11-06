Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 6 (ANI): West Bengal reported 670 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Saturday.

According to the state health bulletin, the number of active cases in the state stands at 8,029.

Also Read | Diwali 2021: Kolkata Police Seize 208 Kg Explosives, Arrest 210 People For Bursting Firecrackers.

With 764 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, a total of 15,70,521 people have recovered in the state so far.

The recovery rate in the state stands at 98.29 per cent while the case fatality rate is 1.20 per cent.

Also Read | Baby With A Tail: Brazilian Baby Born With a 'True Human Tail' With Ball Shaped Mass At The End.

As many as 15,97,765 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state so far and a total of 19,215 people have succumbed to the virus in the state.

So far, 1,94,39,378 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state including 30,281 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)