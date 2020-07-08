Kolkata, Jul 8 (PTI) West Bengal on Wednesday witnessed the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with 986 fresh infections, taking the state's virus count to 24,823, the health department said in a bulletin.

The state also reported 23 new fatalities, raising the death toll to 827, it added.

The number of active COVID-19 cases now stands at 7,705.

The bulletin said 501 patients have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.

