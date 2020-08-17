Kolkata, Aug 17 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,19,578 with the highest single-day spike of 3,080 new cases on Monday, as per an official bulletin.

The toll increased to 2,473 as 45 more people died, the bulletin issued by the Health Department said.

Total 2,932 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours, improving the discharge rate to 75.02, it added.

There are 27,402 active cases in the state at present.

West Bengal tested 32,319 samples for COVID-19 since Sunday, the bulletin said.

