Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], April 1 (ANI): Security has been heightened in the Kharibari area of Darjeeling in West Bengal after tensions erupted on Monday evening.

Tensions erupted and local villagers burned tyres and damaged police vehicles after they allegedly found meat in a temple.

However, the situation is under control now, and the police have detained 7-8 people in this matter, said a senior police official.

Speaking to reporters, Superintendent of Police, Praveen Prakash, said that a few policemen were also injured in the incident.

"Right now, the situation is under control. We will identify the anti-social elements involved in this and take legal action against them. When police reached the spot, few anti-social elements pelted stones. Our vehicles were damaged and few policemen were injured in the incident...We have detained 7-8 people in the incident..." the police official said.

More details awaited in the matter.

Meanwhile, as many as six people died and several others were injured after an alleged explosion was reported in Patharpratima in the South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari said on Tuesday.

"Devastating news from Patharpratima; South 24 Parganas district - 6 people have died and several are injured after another explosion in a Crude Bomb manufacturing unit," Adikhari posted on X.

The leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly said that in another incident on February 4, four people lost their lives in Patharpratima.

"Less than two months after an explosion on Feb 7, 2025, had taken 4 precious lives at Kalyani, another such incident have happened. This time at Patharpratima, South 24 Parganas district. Bhupatinagar, Egra, Budge Budge, Kalyani, the list grows long. How many more tragedies will take place before serious action is taken? The DGP @WBPolice must answer why the State of West Bengal is sitting on a pile of crude bombs?" he added.

The leader further said that Rs 2 lakhs would be announced for the next of kin of the victims, and a week later, people would move on.

"Tomorrow, most probably Rs. 2 lakhs will be announced for the next of kin of the victims and a week later, people will move on to the next news, forgetting this incident, till the next tragedy takes place. Absolutely no accountability for such incidents in WB. The inefficient Police Minister Mamata Banerjee is to be blamed for allowing this to happen," Adhikari said.

Meanwhile, the state police were present at the spot in Patharpratima village in Dholahat, where an alleged explosion was reported last night.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

