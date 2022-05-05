North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], May 5 (ANI): Highlighting the Centre's efforts in adopting the most advanced technology for border security, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the Modi government's basic goal is to make the country's internal and external security impenetrable and soldiers posted in the border area face the least difficulty.

Shah, who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, on Thursday attended the 'Seema Prahari Sammelan' at Haridaspur BOP (border outpost) on the Indo-Bangladesh border. He inaugurated the Narmada, Sutlej and Kaveri floating border posts to protect the inaccessible areas of the Sundarbans on the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Addressing the event, the Union Home Minister said, "Modi government's basic goal is to make the country's internal and external security impenetrable. We are working to provide our soldiers with the world's most advanced technology for border security. Today Sutlej, Kaveri and Narmada floating BOP has been dedicated to the nation."

"Equipped with all modern facilities and safety equipment, the front part of these BOPs is made bulletproof for the safety of our jawans. The Modi government is determined that our soldiers posted in the border area face the least difficulty. We will leave no stone unturned to make the lives of soldiers' families better," added Shah.

Shah also flagged off a boat ambulance at a floating border outpost (BOP) at Haridaspur in the state.

The number of floating BOPs has been increased to enhance the surveillance in the inaccessible areas of Sunderbans of West Bengal. Apart from this, the services of boat ambulance are also being commenced to provide medical assistance in this inaccessible area of Sundarbans from Saheb Khali (West Bengal) to Shamsher Nagar (Bihar).

On Friday, the Home Minister will visit Teen Bigha and interact with Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at BoP Jhikabari in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district. (ANI)

