Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 14 (ANI): A high-level delegation of Vishva Hindu Parishad in West Bengal led by state president Narayan Mandal met with those affected in the violence that hit Murshidabad over the Waqf (Amendment) Act and who after fleeing the area are now living in a shelter at the Palarpur High School in Malda.

The VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said on Monday that they have assured all help to the affected.

"A high-level delegation of VHP Uttar Bang prant lead by the state president Shri Narayan Mandal along with the state organising secretary Shri Anoop Mandal meet the Murshidabad Hindus living in a temporary shelter at Palarpur High school, P.S. Bosnob nagar, Maldha," Vinod Bansal posted on X.

He further said that more than 500 Hindu families had fled their homes, leaving everything there to save their lives.

"VHP had assured to help them in every possible way. The victims have told us the horrible stories of brutal attacks by Islamic Jihadists on the innocent Hindu lives and their properties," Bansal said.

On April 8, violence had erupted in the State's Murshidabad district during protests against the Waqf Amendment Act, with clashes between demonstrators and police resulting in stone-pelting and torched police vehicles.

West Bengal Police announced on Saturday that the situation in the Suti and Samserganj areas of Jangipur in Murshidabad district had been brougth under control.

Apart from West Bengal, several states, including Delhi, Assam, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, also witnessed protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, which came into force on April 8 after Parliament passed it and President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Bill.

The act aims to modify the Waqf Act, 1995 and the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2013. The 1995 act and the 2013 amendment laid out rules to govern the Waqf properties in India; created special courts (called Waqf Tribunals) with powers similar to civil courts (Tribunal decisions cannot be challenged in civil courts); and prohibited the sale of Waqf properties. (ANI)

