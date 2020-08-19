Kolkata, Aug 19 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,25,922 on Wednesday following a single-day spike of 3,169 cases, while the death toll mounted to 2,581 with 53 more fatalities, the state health department said.

The discharge rate in the state improved to 75.97 per cent after 2,973 patients recovered from the disease since Tuesday, it said in a bulletin.

West Bengal now has 27,678 active cases.

Altogether 34,358 samples were tested during this period, the bulletin said.

