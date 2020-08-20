Kolkata, Aug 20 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 1,29,119 on Thursday with the highest single-day spike of 3,197 infections, the state's health department said.

The death toll in the state rose to 2,634 after 53 people succumbed to the virus since Wednesday, it said.

A total of 3,126 patients recovered from the disease during the period, bettering the discharge rate to 76.51 per cent, the department said in a bulletin.

West Bengal now has 27,696 active cases.

At least 35,059 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.

