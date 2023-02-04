Jammu, Feb 4 (PTI) Western Air Commander Air Marshal Pankaj Mohan Sinha on Saturday visited forward areas on the northern borders and lauded the strong counter-infiltration grid along the Line of Control (LoC), a defence spokesman said.

The Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief assured that the western command is vigilant for the aerial defence of the sensitive areas of various parts of North, North-West India, the spokesman said.

The spokesman said the Indian Air Force has kept almost all its air bases at a "very high level of readiness" to meet any eventuality relating to China and Pakistan.

Air Marshal Sinha was briefed on the prevalent security situation and operational preparedness along the northern borders, the spokesman said, adding that the air officer interacted with senior officers and deliberated on various defence related issues.

He remarked that the synergized approach will be the way ahead to address the dynamic requirements of modern day warfare, the spokesman said.

He recognised the efforts of the Indian Army and Air Force in J&K, and appreciated the spirit and motivation of troops deployed in active operations and praised all ranks for their unconditional and selfless service to the Nation.

Air Marshal Sinha also commended the troops of the Indian Army for securing the borders and keeping the internal security situation stable in the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh, the spokesman said.

