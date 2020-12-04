Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 4 (ANI): Lt General, RP Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Western Command flagged off 260 km Ultra Marathon to commemorate the 260th Anniversary of Army Service Corps from Veer Smriti War Memorial at Chandimandir on Friday.

According to a press release, a wreath was laid at the War Memorial by Major General, Harsh Chhibber, Major General, Army Service Corps (ASC), HQ Western Command on behalf of the ASC Team to pay homage to the late soldiers.

This Marathon team, comprising of one officer and nine soldiers, is led by Lt Colonel, Inderjit Singh, a renowned Ultra Marathon runner and founder of ASC Ultra Marathon Team. The run will culminate at National War Memorial, New Delhi on December 8, after paying homage at three War Memorials enroute Ambala, Sainik School Kunjpura and Motilal Nehru Sports School Rai, the release said.

The Marathon aims to inspire Fit India Movement, foster adventure spirit, camaraderie and brotherhood amongst the participants and motivate youth especially at Sainik School Kunjpura and Motilal Nehru Sports School Rai to join the armed forces.

Fit India Movement is a nation-wide campaign that aims at encouraging people to include physical activities and sports in their everyday lives. The Fit India Movement was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on August 29, 2019. (ANI)

