New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Europe will make sure that Russia's "unprovoked and unjustified" aggression against Ukraine will be a "strategic failure", European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday.

In her address at the Raisina Dialogue in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the visiting leader also said what happens in Ukraine will have an impact on the Indo-Pacific region.

Also Read | Ramzan 2022 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 24th Roza of Ramadan on April 26 in Mumbai, Delhi, and Lucknow.

She said the world's response to Russia's aggression will decide the future of both the international system and the global economy.

The outcome of Russia's war against Ukraine will not only determine the future of Europe, but will also deeply affect the Indo-Pacific region and the rest of the world, von der Leyen said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Stabbed to Death by Uncles on Busy Meerut Street as Passersby Watch.

Slamming Moscow for its war on Ukraine, she said images coming from the east European country have shocked and are shocking the whole world, adding that the core principles that underpin peace and security across the globe are at stake, in Asia as well as in Europe.

The European Commission president also referred to the "no-limits" friendship between Russia and China.

"Russia and China have forged a seemingly unrestrained pact. They have declared that the friendship between them has no limits," she said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)