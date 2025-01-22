New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) BJP's South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Wednesday attacked the Aam Aadmi Party over its special manifesto, asking party boss Arvind Kejriwal what he had done for the middle class under his government.

He also targeted the city government over several civic issues.

"Before presenting the demands of the middle class to the Centre, Kejriwal should explain what he has done for the middle class in Delhi over the past ten years," Bidhuri said.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday, ahead of the Budget Session, released a manifesto for the middle class, raising with the Centre seven demands related to education, health, tax rebate and pension.

In the manifesto, Kejriwal, a former Delhi chief minister, sought relief for the government employees across categories in the Eighth Pay Commission.

Bidhuri accused Kejriwal of failing to do what he preaches for the middle class in Delhi.

"In the name of surcharges, electricity rates in Delhi have become the most expensive in the country. People are forced to buy bottled water because clean drinking water is not available," he said.

He alleged that there was a lack of infrastructural development in the city, there were no new roads or flyovers, and the existing roads lay in poor condition.

The lawmaker claimed that the city government hospitals lacked doctors, staff, and medicines.

Bidhuri also alleged that there were not enough public buses in the city, nor a control over rising private school fees.

