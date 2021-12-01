Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 (ANI): "What is UPA? There is no UPA," said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday after meeting with Nationalist Congress chief Sharad Pawar here on Wednesday.

Pawar too tweeted a photograph of the meeting with the TMC leader at his residence here.

"Pleased to meet Hon'ble CM of West Bengal Smt @MamataOfficial at my Mumbai residence. We Discussed various issues. We agreed upon the need to strengthen the collective efforts and commitment towards safeguarding democratic values and ensuring the betterment of our people", Pawar tweeted.

Mamata noted that a firm alternative course should be made to fight against "ongoing fascism".

"A firm alternative course should be made as nobody's fighting against ongoing fascism. Sharad Ji is the senior-most leader and I came to discuss our political parties. I agree with whatever Sharad Ji said. There is no UPA," the West Bengal CM said.

Earlier in the day, Mamata Banerjee had said that if all the regional parties come together then defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be very easy.

The TMC chief had met Shiv Sena leaders Sanjay Raut and Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday. (ANI)

