India News | "What She is Saying is Wrong: BJP's Mithun Chakraborty Refutes Mamata Banerjee's Remarks on Maha Kumbh

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee had earlier stated on Tuesday that the claim of Maha Kumbh occurring after 144 years was untrue.

Agency News ANI| Feb 26, 2025 06:48 AM IST
India News |
BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty (Photo/ANI)

By Ujjwal Roy

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 26 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and actor Mithun Chakraborty has strongly responded to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks regarding the Maha Kumbh and said that her statements are inaccurate as 70 crore people attended and took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam that proves the immense influence of Sanatana Dharma.

"What she is saying is wrong. 70 crore people have come here and took a holy dip, is that incorrect?... People have seen the power of Sanatan Dharam," Mithun said.

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee had earlier stated on Tuesday that the claim of Maha Kumbh occurring after 144 years was untrue.

"After 144 years, Mahakumbh will come. This is not right. If I'm wrong, correct me. As per my knowledge, the punya snan (holy dip) system comes every year. Actually, we organise the Gangasagar Mela. That's why I know about the holy dip," she added.

Earlier, CM Mamata Banerjee said that she respects the Maha Kumbh, but it is the "Mrityu Kumbh" today.

This is 'Mrityu Kumbh'. I respect Mahakumbh, I respect the holy Ganga Maa. But there is no planning. How many people have been recovered?" she said.

On Tuesday, the West Bengal CM clarified her remarks on Maha Kumbh and said that she was talking about the preparations for the grand event. She said that people would suffer if there was no planning.

Banerjee further demanded that the Uttar Pradesh government, led by Yogi Adityanath, should compensate the families of those who died in the Maha Kumbh stampede.

"I never said about pilgrims who took a holy dip in Mahakumbh, I respect them. I'm talking about the system and preparation there. If there is no planning, people will suffer. I appeal to the Yogi government to give compensation to those who died in the Mahakumbh 2025 stampede," she said. (ANI)

