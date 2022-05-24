Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 24 (ANI): The BESCOM has provided 11 WhatsApp helpline numbers to 8 districts of its jurisdiction for speedy and quick remedies for power outage and power-related queries of consumers.

Since the existing helpline number of BESCOM 1912 has been flooded with calls during emergencies, the consumers have unable to get connect to 1912 helpline number. Considering the inconvenience faced by the consumers, the Energy, Kannada and Culture minister V. Sunil Kumar has instructed BESCOM to provide WhatsApp numbers to all eight districts.

Also Read | MPBOSE HSSLC Result 2022: Meghalaya Board of School Education To Release Class 12 Result on May 26; Check Details Here.

The consumers can send a WhatsApp message regarding interruptions and power-related queries in their region and will get a quick solution for the same. These WhatsApp helpline numbers will be functioning along with the exiting 1912 helpline number.

BESCOM has provided 11 WhatsApp numbers to the consumers. For Bengaluru Urban district, which has four circles (South, North, West and East) gets four WhatsApp helpline numbers.

Also Read | Fuel Price Cut: Petrol Pumps in Madhya Pradesh To Remain Shut for Two Hours Tomorrow To Protest Against Excise Duty Cut on Petrol, Diesel.

Like one each WhatsApp helpline number has been provided to Davangere, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Ramanagara, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapur and Kolar districts of BESCOM region.

Helpline numbers details

Bengaluru Urban district

South circle: 8277884011, West circle: 8277884012, East circle-:8277884013

North circle:8277884014,

Kolar: 8277884015, Chikkaballapur: 8277884016, Bengaluru Rural: 8277884017, Ramanagara: 8277884018, Tumakuru: 8277884019, Chitradurga: 8277884020,and Davangere: 8277884021

Consumers service executives at Helpline centers will receive the WhatsApp messages and they will coordinate with concerned BESCOM centers to resolve the power-related queries on priority basis. This facility would help the consumers to get quick and hassle-free solutions for power-related issues, said BESCOM release.

Helpline centers gets nodal officers

During the rainy season, frequent power interruptions have taken place in the BESCOM region, and consumers largely depend upon helpline numbers to get solutions. To strengthen helpline centers and bring better coordination between section offices and helpline centers, nodal officers have been deputed to Helpline centers.

Assistant Executive Engineers (AEE) working on a shift basis in helpline centers. Their presence in helpline centers would help to bring better coordination between the center and section office to provide better service to the consumers, says senior officer of BESCOM. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)