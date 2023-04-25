New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): WhatsApp users will now be able to use their account on multiple phones, as the popular messaging platform launched a new feature on Tuesday.

WhatsApp said in a blog on Tuesday, "Last year, we introduced the ability for users globally to message seamlessly across all their devices, while maintaining the same level of privacy and security."

"Today, we are improving our multi-device offering further by introducing the ability to use the same WhatsApp account on multiple phones," it added.

Notably, the feature has been a highly requested one by the user, the statement added.

The users can now link their phone as one of up to four additional devices, the same as when they link with WhatsApp on web browsers, tablets and desktops. It will ensure that personal messages, media, and calls are end-to-end encrypted. Also, if the primary device is inactive for a long period, it will automatically log out of all companion devices, the statement added.

With the rollout of this feature, users can switch between phones without signing out and pick up their chats where they left off.

The additional employees will now be able to respond to customers directly from their phones under the same WhatsApp Business account.

This update has started rolling out to users globally and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp further informed that in the coming weeks, it will be introducing an alternative and more accessible way to link to companion devices. The user will just need to enter the phone number on WhatsApp, instead of scanning the QR code.

"We look forward to introducing this feature to more companion devices in the future," the statement added. (ANI)

