Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 3 (ANI): As the Pirpanjal Mountains Range received fresh snowfall recently, White Knight Corps Commander Lt. General Navin Sachdeva visited forward locations in the Poonch sector on Saturday and reviewed the operational preparedness of the formations there.

As per the information from the Indian Army's White Knight Corps, Lt. General Sachdeva exhorted all ranks to stay vigilant and remain steadfast against all challenges.

Meanwhile, snow clearance operations were launched on Saturday at the Mughal Road, which connects the Kashmir Valley with Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir.

Additionally, Kralpora Keran Road in J-K's Kupwara district has also been reopened as the snow was cleared by 109 RCC Beacon after the heavy snowfall.

Earlier on Friday, the Pirpanjal region witnessed fresh snowfall, bringing smiles to the faces of tourists and farmers.

After a prolonged dry spell, higher reaches of the mountains in Rajouri District experienced snowfall, while lower areas received much-needed rainfall.

The snowfall has provided big relief to farmers in the agriculture and horticulture sectors, as the precipitation is expected to be beneficial for crops.

However, the joy came with challenges, as the Mughal road track and the entire Pirpanchal ranges of the Poonch district were covered with a thick blanket of snow. Due to the heavy snowfall impacting the movement of both tourists and locals, the Mughal Road was closed for the last seven days.

Despite the challenges posed by road closures, the locals are urging tourists to visit and experience the scenic beauty of the snow-covered landscape. (ANI)

