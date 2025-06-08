Ludhiana, Jun 8 (PTI) Questioning the Aam Aadmi Party's claims of observing simplicity, Union minister and BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu on Sunday asked who was footing the huge hotel bills of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Ludhiana during campaigning for the byelection.

Addressing a press conference here, Bittu claimed that "Mann, who claims himself to be the son of a teacher, is staying in a luxury hotel room with a daily tariff of Rs one lakh".

He also claimed that the CM had occupied a complete floor of the hotel.

He pointed out that previous chief ministers and even prime ministers visiting Ludhiana traditionally stayed at the Circuit House or Sutton House at Punjab Agricultural University. "Who will pay the hotel bills now as the model election code of conduct is in force," Bittu asked.

Calling the Ludhiana West assembly byelection crucial, Bittu said the victory of the BJP candidate has become essential to prevent what he termed as an "insult to Punjabis."

He warned that an AAP win could pave the way for another non-Punjabi entry into the Rajya Sabha from Punjab and described it as unacceptable.

The BJP leader also criticised AAP candidate Sanjeev Arora, claiming he was unable to recall the name of martyr Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha correctly during an event.

"If someone does not even know the names of our martyrs, how can we trust him to uphold and protect the ideals they stood for," he asked.

The bypoll to Ludhiana West assembly seat in Punjab will take place on June 19 and the counting will be held on June 23.

The Ludhiana West assembly seat fell vacant following the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January.

