New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday raised questions over the education ministry's guidelines for conducting international webinars and urged students and academics to ask why the government does not trust them.

His swipe at the government came over the Ministry of Education's guidelines asking universities to seek prior permission for conducting international webinars of conferences on certain subjects which are "sensitive" or "related to India's internal matters".

In an official order on January 15, the ministry had said that clearance from the external affairs ministry will be required for holding international conference, seminar, workshop or training on security of state, border, Northeast states, union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh or any other issues which are clearly related to India's internal matters.

Tagging an article on the order, Gandhi tweeted, "Students & academics, Please ask yourself why you are no longer allowed to speak to the outside world."

"Why doesn't GOI trust you?" the former Congress chief said.

In another tweet, Gandhi called for employment opportunities for the people, using the hashtag 'Modi rojgar do'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)