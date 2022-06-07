Chandigarh, Jun 7 (PTI) BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Tuesday asked why the AAP-government in Punjab is not handing over the probe into the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala to the central agencies.

The family of Moosewala had earlier written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking a probe by the central agencies into the brutal murder of the famous Punjabi singer.

On May 29, Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district.

Is it a deliberate move to "cover up the failure" of the state government, Chugh asked.

"Since the case had inter-state links and was not just confined to Punjab, it was in propriety of things to hand over the sensational murder case investigation to the CBI or the NIA,” said Chugh in a statement here.

Moreover, the state government's “failure to institute a judicial inquiry into the incident demonstrated clearly that (chief minister) Bhagwant Mann did not want to go to the depth of the matter”, he said.

This would encourage gang culture in the state and expose Punjab to more such heinous incidents, he alleged.

It is the failure of the Punjab government that so far, none of the killers have been arrested, he said, adding, "It only indicates that the investigation in the matter is not making much headway." PTI CHS VSD

