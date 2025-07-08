Pilibhit (UP), Jul 8 (PTI) A widow in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district has accused her brother-in-law of rape and her in-laws of forcing her to undergo abortion, police said on Tuesday.

According to a complaint filed with the Bisalpur police station, the woman alleged that her brother-in-law sexually assaulted her under the pretext of marriage following the death of her husband one-and-a-half years ago.

Also Read | Fact Check: Did India Recall Shiv Kumar, Defence Attache at Indian Embassy of Jakarta, for His Remarks on Aircraft Loss During Operation Sindoor? Centre Debunks Fake Letter Circulated by Pakistani Digital Army.

She further claimed that when she became pregnant, her in-laws forcibly terminated the pregnancy, a police official said.

Bisalpur Station House Officer Sanjeev Kumar Shukla told reporters that the complaint has been received and an investigation is underway.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Rain Fury: Meteorological Department Warns of Flash Flood in 7 Districts Due to Heavy Downpour, 225 Roads Closed.

The woman's father alleged that when he opposed the actions of the accused, they threatened to kill him, police said, citing the complaint details.

In her statement to the police, the victim said after the death of her husband, her brother-in-law began exploiting her sexually by manipulating her emotionally.

When she was five months pregnant, she informed her mother-in-law about the situation, according to the complaint.

The woman said her mother-in-law, father-in-law and another relative assaulted her in response, it stated.

On June 23, she was allegedly taken to a house where she was forced to undergo an abortion, it added.

Following the procedure, her health deteriorated but the family refused to get her medical help, she claimed.

The woman said she somehow managed to reach her parental home and shared the entire ordeal with her father after which they approached police.

SHO Shukla said, "Action will be taken based on the findings of the probe."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)