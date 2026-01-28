PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28: Dev Information Technology Limited, (NSE - DEVIT, BSE - 543462 | INE060X01034), a global IT services company providing Cloud Services, Digital Transformation, Enterprise Applications, and Managed IT Services, with products like Talligence and ByteSigner, has announced that it has been successfully appraised at Maturity Level 5, Version 3.0 of the CMMI Institute's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) for Development.

The appraisal was conducted by CUNIX Quality and Management Pvt. Ltd., reaffirming DEV IT's commitment to excellence in process maturity, innovation, and the consistent delivery of high-quality solutions.

The CMMI Level 5 rating is an internationally recognised standard and represents the highest level of organisational maturity under the CMMI framework. It signifies that the company operates at an'optimising' level, where performance is continuously improved through a quantitative, data-driven approach to process management. This includes the use of statistical and predictive modelling techniques to enhance efficiency, improve predictability, and drive superior business outcomes.

This achievement further strengthens DEV IT's position as a global technology services provider, with capabilities spanning Cloud, Digital Transformation, Enterprise Applications, Software Development, and Managed IT Services, and reinforces its ability to meet stringent national and international project requirements.

Mr. Pranav Pandya, Co-Founder and Chairman, said, "This reflects DEV IT's ongoing commitment to excellence in process improvement, innovation, and the delivery of high-quality solutions to clients."

Mr. Vishal Vasu, Chief Technology Officer and Whole-time Director, stated, "This indicates that the company uses a quantitative approach to process management and performance needs, leveraging statistical and predictive modelling techniques to drive business outcomes and enhance efficiency. We are incredibly proud to have achieved this significant milestone."

Mr. Prerak Shah, Whole-time Director and Joint CEO, added, "The CMMI Level 5 appraisal is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to operational excellence and agility. It reinforces our ability to provide predictable, high-quality solutions on time and within budget, ensuring demonstrably impactful results for our clients."

Mr. Jaimin Shah, Co-Founder and Managing Director, summed up, "This achievement underscores DEV IT's position as a global leader in providing solutions across Cloud, Digital Transformation, Enterprise Applications, Software Development, and Managed IT Services, with the capability to meet stringent national and international project requirements."

